"People need to respect that no means no" - Rhea Ripley issues stern message after horrifying incident at the airport

Rhea Ripley has unfortunately become the latest victim of unruly fan incidents at airports. The Australian superstar took to Twitter to issue a strongly-worded message after she seemingly experienced a forgettable and potentially scary moment while traveling.

The past few weeks have seen increased cases of people following WWE talent in public places to get their merchandise signed. A section of the fanbase has been caught trying to get multiple items autographed with the possibility of reselling them for money.

There is legitimate concern within WWE about wrestlers getting stalked, and Rhea Ripley seems to have endured a horrifying moment recently.

As you can see from her tweet below, the 26-year-old sent out a stern warning to anyone who intended to continue to harass WWE Superstars at airports and other such places.

"People need to respect that no means no! At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn't a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don't care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day," wrote Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley isn't the first WWE Superstar to be swarmed at the airport for autographs

It's gradually becoming an undesirable trend for several top stars to get chased by fans in places they least expect!

As we'd reported in February, Rey Mysterio was ambushed by a group of people who wanted the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer to sign a lot of merch, with their sole goal being to profit from them.

Liv Morgan also faced a similar situation last month as fans on Twitter were left outraged after she was swarmed at the airport for autographs.

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA if i was liv i would’ve left those men without an autograph to resell, but she’s legitimately so nice that she signed all of them if i was liv i would’ve left those men without an autograph to resell, but she’s legitimately so nice that she signed all of them 😭 https://t.co/hPwFzGa0m2

The WWE management has taken note of the incidents that have happened in recent months and, as per PWInsider, has advised talent not to sign every item that fans ask them to at airports and outside hotels.

Rhea Ripley has clearly laid down the law, and we hope it prevents other WWE superstars from going through the same ordeal she, Morgan, and Mysterio have faced on the road to WrestleMania 39.

