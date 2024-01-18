Bully Ray calls ex-WWE star the "most entertaining talent" on AEW roster

Bully Ray labeled a former WWE star as the most entertaining star in AEW as Dynamite was going on. The star in question is none other than Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

Storm has been engaging audiences with her gimmick and has undoubtedly been a hit, with many fans tuning into the show to watch her. Bully took to Twitter as Dynamite was airing and said that the former WWE Superstar was the most entertaining talent in All Elite Wrestling.

“Toni Storm is the most entertaining talent on #AEWDynamite #BOAfterDark @BustedOpenRadio,” he wrote.

One of the reasons for the WWE Hall of Famer to make that claim could have been Storm’s latest promo on Deonna Purrazzo. The latter defeated Anna Jay on Dynamite and started talking smack to the Timeless One.

Toni was having none of it, and she immediately responded, saying that her past was none of Deonna’s concern. She said something so outrageous that even had her rival and Renee Paquette in splits.

Fans can prepare for more outrageous promos from Storm as she looks to defend her crown against her old friend and foe, Deonna Purrazzo.

