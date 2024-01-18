Toni Storm threatens to sock female ex-WWE star right in the b*tt

Timeless Toni Storm pulled off yet another one-liner that had the fans shocked on AEW Dynamite this week. The Women's World Champion was on commentary duty for Deonna Purrazzo’s match against Anna Jay.

The Virtuosa, who faced a rough week after online trolls targeted her, put the bad vibes behind her by convincingly dispatching Anna Jay. After the match, she was interviewed by Renee Paquette when she called out Storm.

Purrazzo essentially called out Toni for turning her back on her and for not being a good friend. Toni Storm was having none of it and, in typical fashion, took the mic and dropped one of the most outrageous lines that even had Deonna and Renee in splits.

“My past is none of your concern. I ought to march into that ring and sock you right in that b*tt. But we must go to a commercial darling, so stick around, chin up, t*ts out and watch for the shoe,” she said.

That comment seemed to have caught Purrazzo off guard as she appeared to break character for a few seconds along with Renee Paquette.

All in all, it was a great segment, and one can expect many more hilarious moments as the weeks go by.

