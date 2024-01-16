An ex-WWE star struck back at online trolls who were making fun of her physical appearance after recently signing with AEW. While fans and her fellow talent have rallied around her today, the recent signee had a message of her own to deliver to the trolls.

The star in the line of attack is none other than former IMPACT phenom Deonna Purrazzo. In light of the hate she was receiving on social media, she took to X to set the record straight.

In a not-so-subtle message, Deonna wrote that she does not care what the trolls have to say and that she is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She also gave a shout-out to her husband.

“Oh, I’ve already seen it. I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me. I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Furthermore, I just earned my bachelors degree. I am looking to start a Master’s program. AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, I have a husband who thinks I am beautiful whether I’m a size S or M. (I’ve never ever been a size S.) They are entitled to their opinion and I’m entitled to tell them to kiss this FAT a**. 💋,” she wrote.

Deonna Purrazzo sends warning to Toni Storm after AEW Collision debut

Deonna Purrazzo has not wasted time in making a mark since signing with AEW. After attacking Mariah May on Dynamite two weeks back, she sent a message to Toni Storm on Collision.

Purrazzo beat Red Velvet in her debut match on Collision and then cut a promo on 'Timeless' Toni, saying:

"Was that reminder enough for you, Toni? No? Then let me explain. I am 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo. That means I possess outstanding technical abilities, and that is exactly what I displayed tonight. You see, it's quite simple. I pinpoint the arm, I apply the Venus de Milo, and my opponent gives up. That's what I've built my career on. That's what led me to AEW. And Toni, one day, that's what will lead me to the AEW Women's World Championship."

It will be an interesting rivalry as the two women prepare to go head-to-head.

