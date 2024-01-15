Newly-signed AEW star delivers bold warning to current world champion

AEW's women's division is currently brimming with elite talent, and the company recently beefed up its profile with the addition of former IMPACT Wrestling phenom Deonna Purrazzo. Now, The Virtuosa has delivered a warning to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Deonna Purrazzo made her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on the latest episode of Collision, defeating Red Velvet with her patented Venus de Milo double armbar. Cameras caught up with Purrazzo after the match, and the newly-signed star addressed 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

The Virtuosa pointed out that she has unmatched technical ability in the ring before indicating that she's coming after Storm's World Championship:

"Was that reminder enough for you, Toni? No? Then let me explain. I am The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo. That means I possess outstanding technical abilities, and that is exactly what I displayed tonight. You see, it's quite simple: I pinpoint the arm, I apply the Venus de Milo, and my opponent gives up. That's what I've built my career on; that's what led me to AEW. And Toni, one day, that's what will lead me to the AEW Women's World Championship."

Expand Tweet

Mariah May claimed that Toni Storm would be "p***ed" about Deonna Purrazzo's AEW debut

On the January 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, another recent signee, Mariah May, made her in-ring debut for the promotion. The 25-year-old has quickly established herself as a sycophant to Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Mariah May's post-match interview was interrupted by the debuting Deonna Purrazzo, who laid the young star out. In a backstage interview later on, a livid May claimed that Toni Storm would be "p***ed" about The Virtuosa stealing the spotlight:

"What was that? Huh? What was what? Did she just debut on my debut? This is my debut. She can't debut on my debut. Then it cancels out my debut, and I don't have a debut, and I deserve a debut because I am The Glamour. What is she? The Virtuosa? She wears pants with uggs. What is she running the governor? [...] You know what? I'm p***ed. Do you know something else? You know who's gonna be more p***ed? Toni Storm," said Mariah May.

Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm have plenty of history. The two teamed together several times in World Wonder Ring STARDOM and clashed twice in NXT UK. Whether The Virtuosa is able to humble The Timeless One remains to be seen.

Are you a fan of Deonna Purrazzo? Do you think she'll be able to win a championship in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here