Toni Storm possibly p****d at former WWE star’s AEW debut

Mariah May and "Timeless" Toni Storm are seemingly unhappy about the newest signee interrupting her on the recent edition of AEW Dynamite. The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo is also a former WWE Superstar, where she wrestled in NXT but was released from the promotion in 2020. She went on to make her name in IMPACT Wrestling as The Virtuosa.

Mariah May made her AEW in-ring debut against Queen Aminata on Dynamite, picking up the victory in a very dominant fashion. When the 25-year-old star was interviewed following her win, Deonna Purrazzo returned to the promotion after almost 20 months and announced that The Virtuosa is officially All Elite. She then attacked May for ridiculing her hometown of New Jersey.

In a backstage interview, The Glamour was furious about the actions of the newest All Elite signee. The former Stardom wrestler also said that the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm would be "pi**ed" toward her.

"What was that? Huh? What was what? Did she just debut on my debut? This is my debut. She can't debut on my debut. Then it cancels out my debut, and I don't have a debut, and I deserve a debut because I am The Glamour. What is she? The Virtuosa? She wears pants with uggs. What is she running the governor? [...] You know what? I'm p***ed. Do you know something else? You know who's gonna be more p***ed? Toni Storm," said Mariah May.

Currently, the friendship between Toni Storm and Mariah May is unfolding. The Glamour has come to the aid of the "Timeless" star multiple times.

Deonna Purrazzo shares an emotional message following her AEW return

Deonna Purrazzo has become the talk of the town following her recent appearance in Dynamite. The latter has also officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After her debut, the Virtuosa took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message about her experience.

"Home is where my heart is. My debut, my hometown, my husband, my parents. I haven’t stopped crying. I think I’ll live on cloud 9 forever," Deonna Purrazzo wrote.

The former Impact Wrestling star's last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion occurred in May 2022, where she lost her ROH Women's World Championship to Mercedes Martinez.

