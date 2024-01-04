"I haven’t stopped crying" - AEW star sends an emotional message

AEW revealed a major new signing on the first episode of Dynamite in 2024. The newest addition to the roster is none other than former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The 29-year-old wrestler made her surprise AEW debut by interrupting Mariah May's post-match promo. The Virtuosa announced that she is now officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. AEW President Tony Khan later confirmed her signing on Twitter, calling it a "great moment for the hometown hero."

Expand Tweet

On Thursday morning, Purrazzo tweeted that she is still emotional over her dream coming true.

"Home is where my heart is. My debut, my hometown, my husband, my parents. I haven’t stopped crying. I think I’ll live on cloud 9 forever," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Virtuosa included two photos - one with her husband, and another of her father hugging her after her debut. It was clearly an emotional moment for her to sign with All Elite Wrestling and make her debut in front of her hometown New Jersey crowd.

After years of success in IMPACT, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and several other promotions, she is finally All Elite. She will undoubtedly be a major asset to the AEW women's division. The 29-year-old is still reveling in excitement over achieving her dream and promises plenty more tears of joy ahead.

Purrazzo confronts Mariah May on her AEW debut

On Dynamite, she interrupted Mariah May after her debut victory over Queen Aminata. May was happy with her debut win but insulted the New Jersey crowd. This brought out the hometown star to confront May.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Deonna Purrazzo breaks silence after official All Elite debut

The Virtuosa announced she was now All Elite and warned May that she was coming for her and May's idol, Women's Champion Toni Storm. Purrazzo wanted Mariah to pass on a message to Storm, but May refused.

This led to a scuffle between Purrazzo and May in the ring, with The Virtuosa getting the upper hand. She made a big splash in her first All Elite appearance by laying out May. She also sent a clear warning to Storm that she is gunning for the title.

The confrontation sets up a potential feud between the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion and May. It also teases a future showdown between The Virtuosa and Storm over the AEW Women's Championship. The newly-signed star wasted no time making an immediate impact.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo should make her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut against Mariah May next week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section.