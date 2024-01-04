Deonna Purrazzo breaks silence after official AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has broken her silence after making her official AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Purrazzo started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014 as an extra talent. In her debut match the following year, she defeated Nia Jax on the developmental brand and feuded with Bayley, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Deonna signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2018 but was released in 2020 alongside other wrestlers.

Deonna Purrazzo then started performing for different independent wrestling promotions. Her most notable stint came with IMPACT Wrestling, where she won the Knockouts Championship and Knockouts World Tag Team Championship alongside Chelsea Green. She even appeared and fought on Dynamite in 2022.

However, on the January 3, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Purrazzo officially debuted for AEW and confronted Mariah May. Tony Khan recently posted about the former WWE Superstar's debut.

Deonna Purrazzo quickly noticed his post and broke her silence after becoming All Elite. She wrote that it was a dream come true for her.

"A dream come true," Purrazzo tweeted.

Many fans eagerly await what AEW has planned for Purrazzo's future in the company and what's next for her feud with Mariah May.

Did you anticipate Deonna Purrazzo's debut in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.