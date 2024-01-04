Tony Khan announces first AEW signing of 2024; top free agent snubs WWE

Tony Khan himself has made it official that he has signed a certain former WWE Superstar to All Elite Wrestling.

Following reported interest from both WWE and AEW, Deonna Purazzo has decided to join the latter, and she made this known in her first appearance a few moments ago.

She had previous experience with both promotions before her move to free agency. She had previously competed in WWE's Mae Young Classic, and also made sporadic appearances in NXT and the main roster.

She also appeared once in AEW in 2022, as she was vying for the ROH Women's World title. She was unsuccessful in her campaign.

Moments after her appearance, Tony Khan made it official, as he announced that Deonna Purazzo was All-Elite. He also posted her AEW graphic.

In her AEW return, she claimed that she would be going after Toni Storm now that she was All-Elite. She sent a message to Mariah May, and soon she may go face to face with the AEW Women's World Champion as well.

This would be Tony Khan's first signing of the year, and with 2024 just starting off, it can be assumed that there will be many more to come.

