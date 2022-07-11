"Real makes money" - WWE legend weighs in on AEW star Christian Cage dragging Jungle Boy's family into their storyline

Wrestling legend Bully Ray has weighed in on Christian Cage hurling nasty insults at Jungle Boy and his family.

Christian Cage shocked AEW fans when he turned on Jungle Boy after mentoring the young star for the last year. Soaking in the thunderous boos, he took relentless jibes at the fan-favorite's mother and sister. The veteran even brought up Jungle Boy's deceased father, claiming that Luke Perry would be ashamed of his son.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray opened up about Christian's scathing promos involving Jungle Boy's family. Here's what the tag team legend had to say:

"You hear the reactions of the fans. Whether it's Christian saying stuff about Jungle Boy or about his deceased dad , his mother, his sister or him making reference to Jeff Hardy's alcohol problems, I don't mind it at all. It was a point in my career where every single night I went for verbals, and it worked. I said some harsh stuff back in the ECW days." (26:50 - 27:28)

Bully Ray further dissected the approach behind dishing out the verbals without offending anyone:

"This is sports entertainment. This is pro wrestling. This is no different than Hollywood or soap operas or anything like that. If all parties involved are cool with the verbage, then so be it. Real makes money," said Bully Ray. (26:34-26:50)

Christian Cage destroyed Matt Hardy in a blistering promo last week

Christian Cage's heel avatar has been the talk of the town lately. The veteran has garnered thermo-nuclear heat from his antics and promos.

AEW star Matt Hardy faced the former WWE Champion's wrath on last week's Dynamite. Coming out to defend Jungle Boy, Matt asked Captain Enigma why he betrayed his former protege.

In response, Cage hurled some shocking insults at Matt, including digs at his brother Jeff Hardy:

"You're starting to make your brother sound like the sober one," said Christian.

Christian has arguably become the hottest heel in the business. Alongside Luchasaurus, the former Impact World Champion looks invincible. It'll be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

