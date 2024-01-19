Bully Ray confesses he had "goosebumps" during major segment from this week's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE superstar Bully Ray opened up on a major segment from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, claiming he had goosebumps while watching it.

The latest episode of Dynamite, which emanated from North Charleston, South Carolina, featured a segment in which Mark Briscoe appeared to address the first anniversary of the passing of his brother and legendary tag team partner, the late Jay Briscoe. What unfolded during the segment caused Bully Ray to get goosebumps, as he revealed on Busted Open.

The former IMPACT World Champion candidly reflected on the emotionally charged moment when Mark Briscoe brought out his nieces and his nephew on the stage. The significance of their appearance lies in the fact that both of Jay Briscoe's daughters were in the truck with him before it crashed, leading to the former's death.

Briscoe's daughters had sustained critical injuries in the collision, and doctors had said that the elder daughter would possibly never walk again. As such, both Gracie and Jayleigh Pugh walking out on their own to honor their father alongside their brother Gannon and uncle Mark Briscoe was naturally regarded as an incredibly poignant moment. Bully Ray's comments on the segment reflected the same sentiments.

"And.. as Mark Briscoe told us tonight, the doctors told the family that the girls probably would not walk again, and guys, I'm getting goosebumps just talking about this, right now. And then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, comes, uh, Jay Briscoe's two daughters, Mark Briscoe's nieces, along with another young gentleman - I wasn't positive who that was," he said. (4:35 - 5:08)

Mark Briscoe has recently found himself partnering with Matt and Jeff Hardy. The trio who are now calling themselves the Brethren teamed up in a successful bout against Kip Sabian and the Butcher and the Blade on Rampage, and have since declared their intention to go after the AEW Trios Championships.

Triple H's next rumored WWE signing reportedly backstage at AEW Dynamite

Triple H has been busy curating an incredible women's division in WWE, although one of his rumored potential signings has reportedly been present backstage at a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to a report from Fightful Select, former NWA star Kamille was backstage at North Charleston, South Carolina for the January 17 episode of Dynamite. The former NWA Women's World Champion was supposedly expected to receive an offer from the Stamford-based promotion, although concrete details regarding her signing have not been confirmed.

The report also suggested that Kamille was visiting her friends in the AEW roster.

"Top free agent Kamille is backstage at the North Charleston, South Carolina episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful was told in recent weeks that WWE was expected to make an offer to her to join the NXT brand. Those that we've spoken to haven't confirmed she's signed a deal as of yet, and believed that she was visiting friends at the show." [H/T, Fightful Select]

It remains to be seen whether Kamille will accept WWE's offer and be NXT-bound, or if she will sign elsewhere, including possibly with AEW.

