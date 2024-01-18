Triple H’s next rumored WWE signing reportedly backstage on AEW Dynamite

WWE and its CCO, Triple H, are continuously looking to grow its rosters with some of the most exceptional talents in the world. However, a particular female star on their radar is said to be at the site of this week's AEW Dynamite, emanating from North Charleston, South Carolina.

The star in question here is former NWA star Kamille. She had been the cornerstone for the promotion for five years, reigning as their Women's World Champion for an impressive 813 days.

Furthermore, there had been reports of the Stanford-based promotion being heavily interested in signing Kamille. Moreover, it also stated that Triple H and the company were particularly looking forward to make her the newest addition to their developmental brand, NXT.

But according to a recent update by Fightful Select, Kamille was reportedly backstage for this week's edition of Dynamite after their rival competitor, WWE was expected to make her an offer. However, the report concluded by stating that she had not signed any deal and was only visiting her friends in the AEW roster.

"Top free agent Kamille is backstage at the North Charleston, South Carolina episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful was told in recent weeks that WWE was expected to make an offer to her to join the NXT brand. Those that we've spoken to haven't confirmed she's signed a deal as of yet, and believed that she was visiting friends at the show."

It would be interesting to see if Kamille was actually present at Dynamite to hear a potential offer from Tony Khan, should he be interested in bringing her over to AEW or as the reports stated, just visiting her acquaintances in the promotion.

