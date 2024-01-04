Update on WWE possibly signing 31-year-old star; she is "100%" on the radar - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE wants to sign a 31-year-old female star next to its third brand.

The name in question is Kamille, who had an incredible five-year stint with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Interestingly, she held the NWA World Women's Championship for 813 days before Kenzie Page ended her reign.

The former NWA Women's Champion declared departure from Billy Corgan's promotion. Her contract expired on January 1, 2024, and she opted to chase new horizons by not renewing her contract with NWA.

As per PWInsider, WWE is keeping a close eye on Kamille as the company has her "100%" on their radar. The Stamford-based promotion seems to be taking notice of the 31-year-old star, particularly for the NXT brand.

Kamille has been through WWE tryouts twice

Before beginning her pro wrestling journey, the former NWA Women's Champion visited Performance Center in 2016. Even though World Wrestling Entertainment didn't allow talents to work day jobs, Kamille was granted a tryout.

Before stepping out of WWE, the former Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Cemana saw promise in the 31-year-old star. Though their paths didn't cross further, the interest might hold clues for her future.

Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast, Kamille discussed her previous interactions with the Stamford-based promotion on two occasions.

"The tryout that I had was in 2016, and then I had another one later. The first time tryout I ever had, I had zero wrestling experience. And I got that tryout by walking up to the doors and saying that I wanted to be a wrestler. So, obviously, I had something that they were interested in because I got to try out by walking up to the doors. It was the biggest female tryout they ever had," she said.

Kamille also spoke about her impressive second WWE tryout, which had nothing but glowing feedback. The 31-year-old star is currently patiently awaiting her wrestling destiny, knowing things click when the time is right.

