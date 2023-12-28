Major star departs wrestling promotion; potentially heading to WWE - Reports

A top pro wrestling star is headed to free agency, and now it's rumored that they may be signing with WWE after years of interest.

Kamille made her pro wrestling debut in the indies in 2017 and was signed by NWA in October 2018. After starting as a valet to Nick Aldis, the Team 3D Academy graduate wrestled her first NWA match in May 2020, defeating Madi Maxx. She captured the NWA World Women's Championship from Serena Deeb in June 2021, and the reign went for 812 days before ending this past August, giving her the sixth-longest reign in company history.

While The Brickhouse has been the cornerstone of the NWA women's division for some time, she is now set to leave the company on Monday, January 1, according to Fightful Select.

Kamille reportedly gave her notice to NWA officials back in October. The 31-year-old retained a six-month contract option that would have included an increase in pay, but she has decided to move on instead.

There are now significant rumors and speculation on Kamille possibly signing with WWE. She has tried to land a contract with the company in the past, and the interest was mutual at one point, but it remains to be seen if she will sign with WWE to kick off 2024.

Kamille once visited the WWE Performance Center looking for work

Before her pro wrestling journey really began, Kamille visited the WWE Performance Center in 2016 with her resume in hand. She inquired about possibly training to wrestle for the company while also working a job at the Performance Center in a different department.

Kamille was later informed that talents are unable to work day jobs with the company, but she was granted a tryout. The bodybuilding champion worked her first WWE tryout in 2016, and since then, she has had one other. Former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman, who left the company in July 2021, took an interest in Kamille, but nothing ever came of it.

The Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame Wrestler of the Year for 2023 recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast to discuss her previous interactions with WWE.

"The tryout that I had was in 2016, and then I had another one later. The first time tryout I ever had, I had zero wrestling experience. And I got that tryout by walking up to the doors and saying that I wanted to be a wrestler. So, obviously, I had something that they were interested in because I got to try out by walking up to the doors. It was the biggest female tryout they ever had," she said. [H/T to WrestleZone]

Kamille continued:

"Canyon Ceman, at the time, he took to the side and said, ‘Hey, we really like you. We really like your look, we really like your promo. You’re athletic, but right now, we just need people that are match ready. We need people that we can put on TV and to be able to have matches. So we will be calling you again.’ So I was like, ‘Okay,'" she said.

Kamille said she left that WWE tryout knowing nothing was going to come of it, and while she was disappointed, she was motivated to start having matches. She talked about her second WWE tryout and how the feedback was "only positive," and that she knows pro wrestling is all about timing as everything has to fall into place perfectly.

"Then the second tryout I had, the only feedback I got there was they said, ‘Everyone here really loves you. You’re great. You’ve worked really hard we can tell, but unfortunately, timing is everything.’ That was the only feedback I got. And I was like, ‘What the hell does that mean?’ In retrospect, I realized around that time they had just signed Rhea [Ripley] and Lacey Evans," she said.

Kamille is married to veteran wrestler Thom Latimer, who was married to Charlotte Flair from 2013 to 2015. The Brickhouse had her last NWA match at the November 18 TV tapings as she and Latimer teamed up for a loss to Bryan Idol and Natalia Markova.

What do you think of Kamille's NWA run? Do you think WWE should sign her? Sound off in the comments below!