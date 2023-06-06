WWE Hall of Famer sends out a message of congratulations 

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took to Twitter to congratulate the current NWA Women's Champion Kamille for her achievements.

Kamille won the NWA Women’s Championship by defeating Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall on June 6, 2021. Dudley and Kamille have known each other for a while, the former tag team champion was one of Kamille's trainers.

D-Von Dudley took to the social media platform and quoted NWA's tweet about the two-stars meeting. He wrote that catching up with Kamille was great, and he was very proud of her achievements and glad her hard work paid off.

By reaching the two-year milestone today, Kamille has reached an impressive milestone in her reign as the NWA World Women’s Champion.

D-Von Dudley's return to WWE

On the August 24, 2015, episode of RAW, D-Von, and Bubba Ray Dudley made a surprise return to the Stamford-based promotion, reviving their Dudley Boyz tag team. They attacked the former tag team champions, The New Day, and gave a 3D through a table on Xavier Woods.

In the 2016 Draft, the Dudley Boyz were drafted to RAW. After losing to Sami Zayn and Neville at the Summer Slam, they announced their departure from the company.

D-Von Dudley returned as a backstage producer after one month of announcing his departure. While he mainly worked backstage, he occasionally appeared on television.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 alongside his teammate Bubba Ray Dudley. In January 2019, D-Von announced on Twitter that he was leaving the company.

D-Von and Bubba Ray made a name for themselves in their time at the company by winning numerous titles, including World Tag Team Championship eight times, WWE Tag Team Championship once, and WCW Tag Team Championship once.

