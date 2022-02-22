Canyon Ceman lands new job following WWE release

WWE's former Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, has found a new job following his release from the company.

Canyon Ceman worked for Vince McMahon for around a decade until he was released in 2021. His release came as part of their cost-cutting and consolidation measures last year.

However, Ceman has landed a new role with a company called Obsesh, which describes itself as a "real-time sports platform connecting top athletes and personalities."

Reports coming out of Fightful Select confirmed Canyon's hiring with the company and outlined his role with them:

"Ceman was hired by Obsesh earlier this month as Chief Athlete Officer, where he’ll help advocate and aid athletes monetize their skills, personality and brands. When we reached out to someone near the company, we were told that Ceman’s experience with WWE’s developmental NXT brand, and his NCAA experience were major points of attraction to landing him the spot." (H/T Fightful)

Obsesh offers a similar service to Cameo; however, no professional wrestlers currently work with the company.

WWE released a lot of talent in 2021

The Global Leaders in Sports Entertainment made headlines in 2021 for the sheer amount of talent, in-ring or otherwise, that they parted ways with.

Certain backstage officials, such as Canyon Ceman, were released alongside in-ring talents like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Keith Lee, and Karrion Kross.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Before I took off on this flight, I was told that the Canyon Ceman release that we'd spoken of weeks ago was happening. PWinsider has reported that's now the case. We'll see what else we can find out Before I took off on this flight, I was told that the Canyon Ceman release that we'd spoken of weeks ago was happening. PWinsider has reported that's now the case. We'll see what else we can find out

The changes made to the company's developmental brand NXT were also responsible for several notable releases, including William Regal, one of the most significant backstage figures in the developmental system, and the on-screen authority figure on NXT TV for several years.

What do you think about Canyon Ceman's new job? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

