Top women's champion wants a dream match with AEW star Jade Cargill

TBS champion Jade Cargill has received another challenge, but this time it's not within the ranks of AEW. Her newest challenger is none other than the current NWA Women's Champion Kamille.

At the recent Revolution pay-per-view, Cargill successfully retained her TBS title against Tay Conti. Meanwhile, Kamille is no stranger to AEW, as she appeared on the August 4th, 2021 edition of Dynamite. Back then, she confronted Leyla Hirsch, who defeated The Bunny, for an NWA Women's Title shot.

In the latest episode of the Battleground Podcast, the NWA Women's Champion said that she would be a worthy challenger to the TBS Champion as they were both athletes and played team sports. She believed that their competitive mindset would surely come into play, and people would have to pay money to see them fight.

"How big of a deal that would be because I do get all the time ‘Kamille and Jade, that’s what I want to see.’ How would I fare against her? I think I would fare very well. She played college basketball, I played college softball, two totally different sports but we have that mindset, the athlete’s mindset to win and do whatever it takes to win, so it’d be a very interesting matchup and I definitely think that people would be tuning in to watch that,” Kamille said. (H/T Fightful)

You can check out the podcast below:

A former NXT star wants to face Jade Cargill

Athena (fka Ember Moon in WWE) recently answered The TBS Champion's call on social media.

Cargill issued an open challenge for her next opponent following her impressive victory against Tay Conti at the Revolution pay-per-view. She is currently undefeated in AEW with a record of 29-0.

The former NXT star responded emphatically and said she would gladly accept the challenge. Athena was confident that she'd bear Jade to win the TBS title.

Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG



GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE!



Talk to ya boy and make it happen... I'll be waiting Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Hmmmm? What? Say how you feel if you feel it. I don’t play games. Open up. twitter.com/AthenaPalmer_F… Hmmmm? What? Say how you feel if you feel it. I don’t play games. Open up. twitter.com/AthenaPalmer_F… Sure . @Jade_Cargill I'll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back...even though I'm pretty sure I know the answer.GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE!Talk to ya boy and make it happen... I'll be waiting twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s… Sure .@Jade_Cargill I'll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back...even though I'm pretty sure I know the answer. GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE! Talk to ya boy and make it happen... I'll be waiting twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s…

The TBS Champion is undefeated, but there are wrestlers both in and outside AEW threatening to end her streak. Who do you think will the first to beat Jade Cargill? Let's discuss this in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy