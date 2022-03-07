Jade Cargill beats former WWE Superstar to retain the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution

Jade Cargill had yet another successful title defense at AEW Revolution as she fended off former WWE NXT Superstar Tay Conti.

Cargill has been on quite the run as TBS Champion, having defended the championship against the likes of AQA, The Bunny, Julia Hart and Anna Jay. She found a new challenger in Conti.

The champion came out to a special entrance as she had her entrance music played by Christone Ingram. The match started off with Jade Cargill doing something out of the ordinary and kissing Tay Conti.

Key moments of the bout included Conti doing a senton to the outside and taking out Smart Mark Sterling. She also hit a piledriver on Cargill but that was not enough to get the victory. The latter hit the Eye of the Storm but her challenger valiantly kicked out.

Tay Conti, despite a great effort and help from Anna Jay, was unable to get the job done as she fell to the Jaded by Cargill.

Jade Cargill extends her undefeated run in AEW

With her victory over Tay Conti, Jade Cargill extended her undefeated run in All Elite Wrestling. The reigning TBS Champion is now unbeaten for over 365 days and 29-0 in her AEW career.

She made her debut last year when she teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to beat the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Cargill during her career has now beaten the likes of The Bunny, Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, AQA, Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa.

Who do you think will be the one to finally beat Jade Cargill? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das