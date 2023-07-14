Bully Ray criticizes AEW star for his lack of 'seriousness,' calls recent outing a house show match

WWE legend Bully Ray recently expressed his disappointment and criticism towards AEW star MJF's tag team match on the latest edition of Dynamite.

During the exciting blind tournament tag team semi-finals, Adam Cole and MJF emerged victorious over formidable opponents Big Bill and Brian Cage. Their win showcased their impressive teamwork and added another chapter to their growing partnership. Despite the positive reception from fans, Bully Ray had some other thoughts.

In a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray criticized a tag team match on AEW Dynamite.

"Overall, I thought last night's show was good. There were a lot of fun things on the show, but there were a couple of things that, to me, did not make sense. It's not even the refereeing stuff, it's [the] psychology of a match. It's actually the MJF-Adam Cole match. So it is supposed to be a serious match, right? Because it is part of a tournament that obviously MJF wants to win real bad, because MJF and Cole winning helps lure Cole in a lot more with MJF," Bully said.

Furthermore, he said MJF's body slam and exaggerated sell, which he felt gave the first half of the match a house show vibe:

I felt that there should have been a bit more ... seriousness on the front end. Right off the bat, we get MJF going in for the body slam, and then really doing that hokey sell of his back. I believed that the first half of the match felt like a house show match to me," Bully noted. [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

AEW star MJF says he'll never forget bodyslamming former WWE Superstar

AEW World Champion MJF took to Twitter to celebrate his team's victory in the blind eliminator tag team Tournament.

In his tweet, MJF proudly claimed to have bodyslammed the seven-foot-tall Big Bill, comparing the moment to Hulk Hogan's legendary feats.

"I'll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole, Brother," MJF tweeted.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’ll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole,



Brother.

Next week on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and MJF will face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the blind eliminator tournament finals. The winners will earn a tag team title shot on the July 29th edition of Collision.

