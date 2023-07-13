MJF says he'll never forget slamming "500 pound" former WWE star in front of "90k screaming fans"

AEW World Champion MJF seems to be having the time of his life teaming up with Adam Cole, so much so that he's taken to Twitter to boast about the latest achievement he and his 'brochacho' have achieved.

During the July 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole faced the team of Brian Cage and Big Bill in the semi-final of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. The winners of the tournament will become the number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championships, currently held by FTR.

During the match, Max thought it would be a good idea to try and bodyslam the seven-foot-tall Big Bill. To his credit, he eventually got there towards the back end of the match.

However, MJF is so proud of what he did to Big Bill that in a tweet stating how much the moment meant to him, he has either become completely deluded through sheer joy or has turned into Hulk Hogan. We will let you decide.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’ll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole,



This a very positive tweet from someone who, just a few days before the match, tried to pull out of it because he was 'violently ill.'

MJF and Adam Cole will compete in the tournament final next week on AEW Dynamite

While they might not have expected it when it was first announced, MJF and Adam Cole are working together surprisingly well during the tournament. They are just one win away from becoming number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championships.

On the upcoming July 19th edition of AEW Dynamite, Max and Adam will take on The Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the tournament final, in what will certainly be an entertaining match.

The Wrestle Arc Podcast @ArcWrestle Mjf and Adam Cole advance to the final of the tag tournament and they will face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia next week on. #AEWDynamite Mjf and Adam Cole advance to the final of the tag tournament and they will face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia next week on. #AEWDynamite

The JAS defeated Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett on the "100" edition of AEW Rampage before eliminating the fan-favorite team of Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy on the July 12th edition of Dynamite.

Who do you think will win the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament? Let us know in the comments section down below!

