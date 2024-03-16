Bully Ray defends WWE legend after he gets called "bitter and corny" for predicting a fatal accident in AEW

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently defended a WWE legend from a fan after the legend called out AEW for their booking. The legend being discussed here is AI Snow.

Around a week ago, AI Snow joined Vince Russo on his podcast to watch some clips of AEW/ROH botches. During the podcast, the six-time WWF Hardcore Champion expressed his concern over the frequency of the botches in AEW and even predicted that someone might die in the company if such botches keep on happening.

An AEW fan on X/Twitter highlighted Snow's comments and called him "bitter and corny." Bully Ray stood up to the online criticism and stated that a veteran showing concern was neither corny nor bitter.

"Vets. showing concern for the safety of younger wrestlers, who are taking dealy risks, is not corny and definitely not bitter. Taking higher, uncalculated risk. is a sign of regression, not evolution. You are just another "know it all" ... who knows nothing at all," Bully tweeted.

Bully Ray is not happy with Seth Rollins' current gimmick in WWE

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray expressed his dissatisfaction with Seth Rollins' current gimmick in WWE. He believes that The Visionary's current persona is very dull and unexciting. Ray thinks that the World Heavyweight Champion should bring back one of his former gimmicks.

"When Seth is by himself now with Drew, or by himself doing a promo, it's just not clicking. I don't think that Seth is relatable," Bully stated.

Seth Rollins is currently involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre. He is also a part of the Roman Reigns-Rock-Cody Rhdoes storyline. He is set to tag along with The American Nightmare to face The Brahma Bull and Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL Night 1. At Night 2, Rollins will lace up his boots again to defend his World Title against Drew McIntyre.

