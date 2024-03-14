Top WWE Champion's character is not relatable and fans want to see former versions of him, according to Bully Ray

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes that a top WWE Champion's current persona is not that relatable and that he should go back to being The Shield version of himself.

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and is carrying the title on the Monday Night RAW brand. The Shield was a vicious faction that consisted of Rollins, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), and Roman Reigns. The group has won the Tag Team Champions twice, with The Architect being the only member to be part of both reigns. He held the title once with The Big Dog and once with The Lunatic Fringe. Before Ambrose's contract with WWE expired, the trio had one last reunion back in 2019.

Currently, Rollins is involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray shared that the 37-year-old star's current persona is just not clicking with the fans.

The 52-year-old legend believes that the WWE Universe is looking for Seth Rollins to revert to his former characters, either from the 'Shield' or his own 'Burn It Down' gimmick, which had fans on the edge of their seats.

"When Seth is by himself now with Drew, or by himself doing a promo, it's just not clicking. I don't think that Seth is relatable. Once he gets away from that and he starts talking as Seth f***ing Rollins, and he gets in your face and he goes, 'Screw you, we're tired of you, the match is on,' the people are behind him. Last Friday night was very telling to me about which version of Seth [the fans] want. They want 'Burn It Down' Seth. They want the Shield version of Seth," Ray said.

Drew McIntyre takes a shot at Seth Rollins after WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Scottish Warrior and the World Heavyweight Champion came face-to-face. In a fierce promo battle, Rollins asserted that McIntyre was a bigger hypocrite than CM Punk.

The former Shield member also shared that taking down The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40 was bigger than the title match. Responding to Seth Rollins, the former WWE Champion took to social media and shared a video targeting his Mania opponent.

In the video, Drew McIntyre asserted that The Visionary didn't earn his nicknames and that the World Heavyweight Championship should be his top priority heading into WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen if Rollins will turn on Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania during their tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns of The Bloodline.

