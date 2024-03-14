Drew McIntyre takes shots at Seth Rollins following altercation on WWE RAW

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins is reaching boiling point following the latest WWE RAW.

The Scottish Warrior confronted Seth Rollins this week and warned him about losing focus on their match at WrestleMania XL. Rollins had no time for McIntyre's advice and said that taking down The Bloodline was bigger than the title.

Drew McIntyre posted another video today on social media and targeted Seth Rollins. He claimed that The Visionary didn't earn his nicknames and that he should be the World Heavyweight Champion's top priority heading into WrestleMania 40 next month.

Drew McIntyre was happy to see CM Punk injured at WWE Royal Rumble

Fans were elated to see CM Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series last year. The 45-year-old seemed destined to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but disaster struck in January.

Punk made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. The Second City Saint suffered a torn triceps during the match and will be forced to miss this year's WrestleMania. He made the emotional announcement last month but was interrupted by McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre claimed that he prayed for Punk's injury to happen and gloated about taking him out ahead of the biggest show of the year. Punk got in McIntyre's face and revealed that his heart hurt more than his arm, and he will be coming after the former WWE Champion when he is cleared to return.

The RAW star responded by brutally attacking Punk as a way to write him off of television as he recovers from the devastating injury.

Seth Rollins will also be teaming up with Cody Rhodes during Night 1 of WrestleMania to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns. The bout has major implications, as The Bloodline can interfere in the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on Night 2 if they emerge victorious.

Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre can win the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

