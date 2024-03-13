Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. It will be the third such title match between the two stars in the last eight months.

The Architect defeated McIntyre at both Crown Jewel last year and WWE RAW Day 1. Since then though, The Scottish Warrior has undergone a complete heel turn and has indiscriminately attacked the likes of CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Rollins himself.

McIntyre will have another chance to take the title from Rollins after winning the men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia last month. Who will emerge from Philadelphia with the World Heavyweight title? One of the following four possible finishes could play out at WrestleMania 40 between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

#4 Seth Rollins retains his title at WrestleMania 40

Will Rollins be this happy after WrestleMania 40?

Seth Rollins has been everything he's said he is - a full-time work-horse champion who has taken on all challengers. He presents himself as the antithesis of Roman Reigns and takes pride in being so.

The Visionary is one of WWE's biggest stars who is featured heavily on whichever show he's associated with. However, instead of getting a singles main event spot this year, he'll be getting the second-ever tag team main event on Night 1 at the Showcase of the Immortals, since its inception in 1985.

Due to his work establishing the title, he could easily retain it. He's the first current star to hold the belt and has never entered WrestleMania holding a major championship. Having him walk in and out of Philadelphia with the title would pay him back for his hard work over the last few years.

#3 Drew McIntyre wins the title in clean fashion

The most redeeming outcome for Drew McIntyre would be to beat Seth Rollins cleanly in the middle of the ring. It would prove his recent words right, claiming that Rollins has overworked and overextended himself as champion.

WrestleMania 40 will mark the third match between the two for the World Heavyweight Championship. If he wins the belt, he can say he took out RAW's three top faces - Rollins, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

That's a pretty impressive resume over the last four months. It would also make sense if Rollins does fall because he opted to pull double duty for WrestleMania 40. McIntyre may not have to resort to underhanded tactics to vanquish The Visionary.

#2 Rollins retains but falls victim to Money in the Bank

Damian Priest still holds the Money in the Bank case.

The looming specter around both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is Señor Money in the Bank himself, Damian Priest. He's routinely attempted a cash-in on Rollins but has rarely tried the same against Reigns.

Since The Judgment Day holds the Undisputed Tag Team titles, Priest along with Finn Balor have mainly been focused on the tag team division over the past six weeks. It could be misdirected to make it seem like he's not thinking of using his briefcase to cash in.

Rollins could defeat McIntyre for a third time at WrestleMania 40. He'd still be ripe for the picking after two matches over a grueling weekend. Priest may take advantage of this situation, leading to The Archer of Infamy successfully cashing in if the opportunity did arise.

Señor Money in the Bank making a huge move becomes a bigger possibility if he and Finn Balor lose the tag team titles.

#1 The Rock and the Bloodline cost Rollins the title

Since he's interjected himself into the Cody Rhodes/Bloodline saga, Rhodes' title match may not be the only bout marred by Bloodline interference. The Rock and Rollins have singled each other out in promos.

The Rock could see that as disrespect since he feels only his family deserves acclaim. Jimmy Uso and Solo could also be dispatched before the weekend's main event to cost Rollins his title.

McIntyre didn't hesitate to take advantage of The Bloodline's interference in his match with Jey Uso, so he could do so again if the faction interfered at WrestleMania 40.

It would also set up Rollins to interfere in the Rhodes/Reigns match if it goes by Bloodline rules. It will essentially be a no-disqualification match, meaning interference should be a two-way street.