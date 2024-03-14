3 reasons why Cody Rhodes will be pinned at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is all set to compete in the main events of both nights of WWE WrestleMania 40 with storylines involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins. However, he isn't guaranteed to win.

On night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. If he wins, his match against The Tribal Chief on the second night will be free of The Bloodline. Failing to win will make the second night's main event a Bloodline Rules match, so the stakes are as high as they could ever be.

Considering the "We Want Cody" trend, it is very likely that the babyface will win the WWE Universal Championship; however, there are several reasons he will take the pin on the first night.

#3. The Rock's claims

The Rock has portrayed a vicious heel character since his return to the company and has been clear about possibly using his power as a TKO board member to ensure his cousin doesn't lose the title.

The Great One particularly mentioned several times that he will do "everything in his power" to ensure Cody Rhodes walks out the loser at WWE WrestleMania 40.

To give The American Nightmare a hard time on the second night, The Great One could use his TKO board member power to allow Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to attack Cody during the tag team match on night one, thus causing fan-favorite to take the pin.

#2. Seth shows his true colors at WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has perfectly portrayed himself as an ideal ally to Cody Rhodes leading up to this year's Show of Shows. However, fans must remember he is the man who betrayed The Shield at the most unexpected moment.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole cleverly pointed out how The Visionary can't be trusted, considering he may want to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns after not getting a rematch for his longtime rival's title.

If that is the case, he could betray his partner on the first night. It could lead to a classic rivalry between Rhodes and Rollins after The Showcase of The Immortals.

#1. Biggest victory for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes taking the pin at night one will create a sense of insecurity in fans' minds, especially when Roman Reigns turns out to be the one to put him down for the three-count. The reasons may be Rollins' betrayal, The Rock's TKO power, or something completely different.

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 40 will feature The American Nightmare vs. The Tribal Chief in a Bloodline Rules match. At such time, Cody could defy the odds, taking help from stars like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, or perhaps The Rock, to finally defeat Roman Reigns. This scenario will arguably create the biggest victory in the history of professional wrestling.

