Bully Ray doesn’t think top WWE and AEW stars are getting ‘true world heavyweight champion treatment’

Bully Ray believes that two major WWE and AEW stars are not being presented ideally as world champions. The talent in question are Damian Priest and Swerve Strickland.

Priest is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Scotland on June 15, 2024. He was confronted by the latter on RAW this week, as well as by King of the Ring 2024 winner Gunther, who also teased going after The Archer of Infamy for his World Heavyweight Championship.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray reviewed the latest episode of RAW and assessed the recent booking of Damian Priest in WWE. He argued that Priest's involvement in The Judgment Day could be impeding him from having a more compelling World Heavyweight Title reign.

Trending

"One of the things that stood out to me about the Judgment Day last night — and this hit me a couple of weeks ago — is [that] I'm not sure being a part of the Judgment Day is doing Damian Priest any favors as world champion right now," said Ray.

The ECW veteran went on to compare the 41-year-old star's title run so far to that of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who won the top belt of the Jacksonville-based promotion by defeating Samoa Joe at Dynasty 2024.

Ray suggested that, like Swerve, Priest was not being booked properly as a World Champion, possibly due to his involvement in several storylines featuring The Judgment Day.

"I think being in the Judgment Day ... I don't want to use the term 'holds Priest back,' I know it's the story he's involved in. They haven't given us a reason for him to not be a part of the Judgment Day. But I don't feel like Priest is being allowed to be the world champion he can be while still being a part of the Judgment Day," said Ray. "I almost thought about Priest last night in the same context I thought about Swerve Strickland as World Champion in AEW. I'm not quite sure either one is getting the true world heavyweight champion treatment." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray commented on WWE legend Adam Copeland's AEW Double or Nothing injury

Adam Copeland suffered a major injury after executing a high-risk spot during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black for the TNT Title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The Rated-R Superstar later confirmed that he had fractured his tibia and would need to undergo surgery.

Bully Ray commented on his injury on a recent episode of Busted Open. While wishing The Ultimate Opportunist a speedy recovery, the former WWE Tag Team Champion asserted that Copeland, at the age of 50 and at the tail end of a career filled with risky bumps, did not need to leap off the cage in Las Vegas.

"Adam broke or fractured his tibia, his leg, he's gonna be out for a while. Best wishes to Adam Copeland, brother you didn't have to do that, you already got a WrestleMania moment when you speared Jeff Hardy in mid-air at WrestleMania 17."

Expand Tweet

A new TNT Champion will be crowned at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback