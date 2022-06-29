"Didn't have that entertainment factor" - Wrestling legend explains why AEW star Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro failed in WWE

Bully Ray recently explained a possible reason why Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, couldn't achieve success in WWE.

The Swiss star made big headlines at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door when he became the latest wrestler to jump ship from WWE to AEW. The 41-year-old ended his 11-year tenure with Vince McMahon's company in February 2022 after choosing not to renew his contract.

The King of Swing was mired in the mid-card division for the better part of his decade-long run in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite being hailed as one of the best in-ring technicians, Cesaro never won a world championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray asserted that The Swiss Cyborg lacked the sports entertainer factor that Mr. McMahon was expecting from him. However, the veteran credited WWE for pairing Sheamus with Cesaro as it helped the latter reach the apex of the tag team division:

"The reason why Cesaro never got to that next level in the WWE is he was too much of a pro wrestler, not enough of a sports entertainer. He didn't have that entertainment factor that Vince was looking for. Now, once they put him with Sheamus. Sheamus had enough sports entertainer in him that Cesaro could play off of them, and they gelled very well together," Ray said. (10:02)

The Swiss Cyborg and the Irish star collectively formed The Bar and became one of the most entertaining acts from 2016-19. The duo went on to capture the Tag Team Championships on five occasions.

Booker T thinks WWE didn't give Cesaro enough time on the mic

While Bully Ray pointed out a major flaw with Claudio Castagnoli, Booker T thinks WWE didn't utilize the star to his full potential.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker drew creative freedom comparisons between the two promotions and noted that Cesaro never really had a chance to shine on the mic:

"I don't think Cesaro really had a chance to go out and cut a lot of promos, especially perhaps not the way he wanted to cut the promos (..) Guys can go over there [AEW] and have a little bit more freedom. I think with Cesaro, I think we're going to see a whole lot more, perhaps what Cesaro wanted to do in WWE. We'll see," said Booker T.

Claudio Castagnoli is now aiming to experience a career renaissance following his monumental victory over Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.

He'll now shift his focus to the Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, where the Blackpool Combat Club w/Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful will face The Jericho Appreciation Society in the namesake stipulation match.

