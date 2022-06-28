Booker T says AEW star wasn't given the chance to cut a lot of promos in WWE

WWE legend Booker T feels new AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) didn't had too many opportunities to cut promos in Vince McMahon's company.

Cesaro left WWE earlier this year after not agreeing to a new contract with the company. He debuted in AEW this past Sunday at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door show. The former United States Champion defeated Zack Sabre Jr. on his AEW debut.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, said that Cesaro may not have been given the freedom to cut promos the way he wanted to in Vince McMahon's company. He feels that he may have more freedom on the microphone in AEW and is excited to see what the new AEW signing can do going forward.

"I don't think Cesaro really had a chance to go out and cut a lot of promos, especially perhaps not the way he wanted to cut the promos. WWE has a structure, it's a lot different than AEW. A lot of the guys that go over there [to AEW], you think Christian would've been able to cut that same promo he cut last week in WWE? Probably not right now, being a publicly-traded company. Guys can go over there [AEW] and have a little bit more freedom. I think with Cesaro, I think we're going to see a whole lot more, perhaps what Cesaro wanted to do in WWE. We'll see," said Booker T. [From 1:02:28 to 1:03:14]

Booker T stated that he wants to see the new AEW star succeed and do a whole lot more in his pro wrestling career.

What were the original plans for the former WWE star's AEW debut?

AEW President Tony Khan revealed in the post-AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door scrum that his original plans were for Claudio Castagnoli to debut at ROH's Death Before Dishonor show.

"So I figured that if Bryan made it back, that there was a good chance that he would have started at [ROH] Death Before Dishonor. It would have been great moment there but I think for the crowd here this is something very special," said Khan.

Bryan Danielson's injury forced Khan to change plans and bring Castagnoli in earlier than scheduled. There's a strong possibility that Castagnoli will feature on the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, with his history attached to the ROH brand, where he wrestled for six years.

