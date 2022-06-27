Details about original plans for Claudio Castagnoli's (FKA. Cesaro) AEW debut 

Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) recently debuted in AEW at the Forbidden Door event. While he received a loud pop, the former WWE Superstar was originally meant to debut at ROH's upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The Swiss Superman had a decent run in WWE before his departure in February. During his stint, he captured the United States Championship and tag team championship on multiple occasions. Despite the lack of singles gold, fans were staunchly behind Castagnoli, and hopefully, that support pays off in AEW.

During the recent AEW post-show media scrum, Tony Khan detailed how he spoke to Claudio Castagnoli before Danielson suffered his injury.

“I asked him about coming in before I knew for sure that Bryan was [injured], but I had pretty good idea that Punk would be [injured]. We already had a lot of injured people. I had no idea we’d have even more on the run up to the show," Khan noted.

He continued:

So I figured that if Bryan made it back, that there was a good chance that he would have started at [ROH] Death Before Dishonor. It would have been great moment there but I think for the crowd here this is something very special."

Khan also highlighted that Bryan Danielson was the first other person to know about the 41-year-old's signing.

“I talked to Bryan on the phone last weekend. He just wasn’t feeling 100%. So he mentioned Claudio, and, I said ‘it’s funny cause I have Claudio under contract, Bryan.’ I hadn’t told anybody. You’re the first person I mentioned it to.”

Claudio Castagnoli will go on to take Danielson's place in the upcoming Blood and Guts match at AEW Dynamite.

Missed out on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door? Check out the full results via this link.

Claudio Castagnoli's former WWE colleagues were happy to see the star return to wrestling after his AEW debut

Claudio Castagnoli clearly made several friends during his WWE tenure. Numerous WWE Superstars took to Twitter to celebrate The Swiss Superman's triumphant return to wrestling.

Xavier Woods seemed to be his usual hyped self as he wrote:

Becky Lynch shared an image of the star after initially tweeting her reaction.

Lastly, Naomi commented on former WWE Superstar CJ Perry's (FKA Lana) reaction post, congratulating Castagnoli.

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO so happy bro is back! Whew Chills so happy bro is back! Whew Chills @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO 😍 so happy bro is back! Whew Chills 💪

It'll be interesting to see where the star goes from here on out, especially after his run within WWE. Claudio Castagnoli could easily go after the TNT Championship or even the All-Atlantic Championship. However, Tommy Dreamer believes the former WWE Superstar deserves a run with the AEW World Championship.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far