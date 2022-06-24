"The world has always wanted it and he never got there" - Tommy Dreamer wants former WWE Star to go after AEW World Championship if he potentially debuts at Forbidden Door

WWE quietly lost the Swiss Superman, Cesaro, when his contract expired in February 2022. Tommy Dreamer recently described how he wants the star to debut in AEW and go straight for the World Championship.

Due to Bryan Danielson's injury, he will miss both the Forbidden Door PPV as well as next week's Blood and Guts match. Recent fan speculation has led to Cesaro being pegged to take The American Dragon's place at the PPV.

During the most recent Busted Open Radio, the WWE legend discussed Danielson's potential replacements. He stated that he thinks both Johnny Gargano and Cesaro are great technical wrestlers, and The Swiss Superman deserves a chance.

He’s such a great technical wrestler – both guys are – but when you talk about size, that’s kind of in the back of my head. Also, I’d like to see Cesaro – right away – go ‘I’m going after that title.’ Because Cesaro is one of those guys who’s just a main event player, always has been," said Dreamer.

Dreamer continued by noting how fans wanted Cesaro to capture the WWE World Championship during his time with the promotion.

"The world has always wanted it and he never got there. Not because of his in-ring ability, just because of his push. So, I would just like to see that for him," Dreamer continued.

As of this writing, Bryan Danielson's replacement for Forbidden Door and next week's Blood and Guts match has not been announced yet.

Bully Ray believes that Cesaro's possible AEW debut could bring some WWE fans to the promotion

During the same episode of Busted Open Radio, fellow ECW legend, Bully Ray also commented on Cesaro's potential debut. The legend noted that The Swiss Superman's or Johnny Gargano's debut could possibly bridge the gap between the promotions.

"I've been talking about this work-horse iron man champion for a while now, and I think Cesaro is the perfect guy to be an iron man-type champion. Either one of them I think the AEW fanbase will go crazy for, and I also think it could be a good way to help get some of those WWE fans," said Bully Ray. (5:20 onward)

Johnny Gargano will coincidentally be in Chicago on the day of the Forbidden Door PPV, leading fans to speculate that he could be debuting at the show. However, Cesaro has more history with Bryan Danielson, dating back to ROH.

Fans will simply have to catch the event this Sunday to see if either of the former WWE Superstars debuts or not.

