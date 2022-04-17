"There is something wrong with Keith Lee" – WWE Hall of Famer on Lee's AEW run

Bully Ray believes Keith Lee isn't at the level he was at in NXT during his current AEW run, saying the former WWE Superstar cannot find himself as he once did.

Lee has been feuding with Team Taz in AEW. While most fans seemingly enjoy Lee's time in the company, others have criticized his booking and characterization.

On the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray reviewed Lee's most recent AEW match in which he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on Team Taz on Dynamite. After Powerhouse Hobbs pinned the former, Lee and Strickland lost the match. Ray believes something is missing from Lee's performance, saying he isn't where he should be.

"I don't know if Keith Lee is where Keith Lee needs to be. So, I'm just going to just lay out...Listen, I was one of the first ones to tell there's something wrong with Keith Lee. Not like there's something wrong with him, like, he's not able to find himself the way he was able to find himself in NXT. I said that when they called him up to the main roster, and I still believe that now." (from 34:55 to 35:30)

Bully Ray said he hadn't seen Lee's NXT avatar in his AEW run. It's an interesting take by Bully Ray, which many fans may share. For Keith Lee, it's still early days, and perhaps the best is yet to come.

Vince Russo believes Keith Lee is just another wrestler on the roster

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show, Vince Russo said that even though Lee debuted with much fanfare, he became another wrestler on the AEW roster:

"I think Page will agree with this, and I'm telling from a writer's point of view. Bro, they are bringing in so many new guys at such a rapid pace, bro, you're not gonna get anybody over. Every week it's somebody else. Keith Lee is an example. They brought Keith Lee, and we are four weeks later, he's just a wrestler on the roster." (from 14:50 to 15:22)

In the last few weeks, The Limitless One has been one of many wrestlers to debut on AEW. There's a significant possibility more are on the way. With that in mind, Russo has a point. As the roster gets bigger, the former NXT Champion has suffered, becoming another wrestler among many instead of the big star he is.

