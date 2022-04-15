"He's just a wrestler on the roster" - Wrestling veteran calls out AEW for Keith Lee's poor booking (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently cited Keith Lee's example to discuss AEW's inability to get its performers over on the overcrowded roster.

It's no secret that Khan has been on a signing spree for the last few months, bringing many former WWE stars under his promotion. However, this has also led to several talented performers getting lost in the shuffle without proper direction on the stacked roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show, Vince Russo pointed this out while discussing Satnam Singh's debut on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Writer explained that since Tony Khan has been hiring athletes so rapidly, it's hard to get any of them over with the fans.

He added that Keith Lee debuted in the promotion with much fanfare, but he has become just another member a few weeks down the line.

"I think Page will agree with this, and I'm telling from a writer's point of view. Bro, they are bringing in so many new guys at such a rapid pace, bro; you're not gonna get anybody over. Every week it's somebody else. Keith Lee is an example. They brought Keith Lee, and we are four weeks later; he's just a wrestler on the roster." said Vince Russo (14:50 - 15:22)

Vince Russo thinks AEW should tone down on debuts

Furthermore, Russo stated that when someone debuts, the full attention should be on the said performer so that they could become popular among the fans.

The wrestling veteran thinks that when two to three performers debut every week, it's virtually impossible to get them all over with the viewers.

"When somebody new comes in, all the attention gotta go to that person. When you're bringing in two-three people a week, I don't know how you're gonna get anybody over," Russo said. (15:25 - 15:43)

Keith Lee was also in action on this week's AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Swerve Strickland to take on the duo of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs surprisingly pinned the Limitless One after a picture-perfect Spinebuster.

