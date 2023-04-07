Bully Ray hails Kenny Omega as the "next incarnation" of current WWE RAW Superstar

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray praised AEW star Kenny Omega's claims that he's the "next incarnation" of a top WWE RAW Superstar. The star in question is AJ Styles.

Both Omega and Styles have had similar career paths. Both built their careers in the independent scene and rose to fame in Japan. The Cleaner and The Phenomenal one have led the infamous Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Omega and AJ Styles have both held top titles in almost every major promotion they have worked for. The O.C. leader is currently sidelined due to an injury.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the former AEW World Champion. He compared Kenny Omega to Styles and mentioned that both are excellent in-ring workers but do not have the gift of the gab.

“I actually have grown to like Kenny Omega more and more because, one, I’ve seen range from Kenny, that I never thought I would see. I always looked at Kenny as that typical… I looked at Kenny as like the next incarnation of an AJ Styles. Tremendous in the ring, could go in the ring. The flips, the dives, the really cool s***. But you hand him the stick and then it kinda all… it didn’t go as well as in the ring." [23:38 - 24:08]

The WWE Hall of Famer also felt that Omega has evolved in the ring and that he enjoys the heel side and the serious version of The Cleaner.

"I’ve seen Kenny evolve. I like it when I see that snarky d*** head Kenny Omega. Or when I actually see Kenny get a little bit serious about his wrestling,” Bully Ray said. [24:09 - 24:19]

Kenny Omega on wrestling former WWE Champion AJ Styles

Kenny Omega began wrestling when he was 15 years old. In his 24-year wrestling career, he has only wrestled the WWE Superstar once. The two stars wrestled each other back in 2006 at PCW Legacy.

During one of his chiropractic sessions with Dr. Beau Hightower, Omega opened up about his match against Styles. The Cleaner mentioned that he was set to hang up his boots but being able to hold his own against the former WWE Champion, he wanted to get more serious about wrestling.

"I had this great match with AJ and, at the time, I thought, like, AJ is the top guy in TNA and If I'm kind of holding my own with a guy that’s that good, then maybe I should give wrestling more of an honest effort now that there’s actually an option again. Like it’s not WWE or nothing. Like Japan’s business was booming. TNA was also an option. So, I thought, maybe I should give it one more try," Kenny Omega said.

The Best Bout Machine was recently attacked by The Blackpool Combat Club on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

