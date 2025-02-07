Bully Ray knows which AEW star can get Tony Khan's company 1 million viewers again

AEW has emerged as a top wrestling promotion since 2019. However, the company has struggled to gain traction from the audience, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has picked one star who could help bring back the viewership it has experienced in the past.

Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, 'Timeless' Toni Storm has proven herself to be a remarkable addition to the roster.

After a failed run on WWE's main roster, Toni Storm donned the Timeless gimmick in Tony Khan's company and emerged as a huge success. Moreover, in the recent edition of Dynamite, she portrayed the role of her rival, Mariah May, right from her look to her mannerisms and her in-ring acumen in her match against Queen Aminata.

This led to wrestling veteran Bully Ray claiming on X that Toni Storm acting like Mariah May for two hours could fetch AEW one million views once again.

"Gimme Toni dressing and acting like Mariah for 2hrs and AEW get back to a Milly. 😃 Just sayin…Know what Im sayin."

Timeless Toni and Mariah May are set to collide in a rematch at a huge AEW event

Toni Storm had been a mentor to Mariah May for a long time. But May turned on her after winning the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup and then dethroned her for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Toni Storm took a hiatus and then returned to the company under her old WWE gimmick, with her character seemingly having amnesia. She won the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match to earn a title shot against Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia 2025 and reverted back to her 'Timeless' gimmick. Moreover, Mariah was highly infuriated with Storm, and they almost came to blows this week on Dynamite.

With the two heated rivals set to collide in a huge rematch, it would surely be a blockbuster match for the company upon its debut in Australia.

