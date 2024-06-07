Bully Ray against the possibility of Cody Rhodes reuniting with WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently said that Cody Rhodes should not be reunited with a legend. This opinion is sure to shock a few people in the wrestling world. The legend in question is Arn Anderson.

The former Tag Team Champion left AEW after his contract expired on May 31, 2024. Since then, there have been many reports of him moving to WWE with his son.

There has also been talk of him potentially managing Cody Rhodes. They were a duo during their time in AEW and were quite successful together. However, Bully Ray is against the idea. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, he said:

“I do not believe that Cody Rhodes needs anybody as his manager. If Cody was to take on a manager, a la an Arn Anderson, I would really need to know why. The one name that popped into my head that Arn Anderson reminded me of, would remind me of, if he were to manage Cody. Who would Arn remind you of, if he were to manage Cody? Arnold Skaaland.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Bully Ray says Cody Rhodes does not need anybody

In the same episode, Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that the reason why he does not want Arn Anderson to become Cody’s manager is because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is good enough on his own.

“I’m an Arn fan, I understand what he was able to accomplish, you know, in AEW with Cody. I get their relationship there. I think that was more about nostalgia than anything else. I don’t think Cody needs anybody.”

The American Nightmare does not need a hype man, as he is more than capable of cutting epic promos on his own. That was evident in his year-long rivalry with Roman Reigns.

If and when Arn Anderson does move to WWE, it will be interesting to see what role he might take up.

