Triple H could bring back WWE legend after 5 years, says analyst; to be an extra pair of eyes & ears for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes could soon be having a WWE legend by his side as an extra pair of eyes and ears and it could be made possible by Triple H. The analyst that had this take was Ryback.

The legend that he was talking about was none other than Arn Anderson. Arn’s AEW contract ended on May 31 and he is currently a free agent. Ryback was speaking on his Ryback TV podcast when he said how Arn could be a help to Cody.

"Arn made it known that he wanted to focus at this point of his life on Brock, his son Brock and his career and his development. I don't know if Brock is no longer with AEW, I believe. I don't know if that means there is potential for Brock to go to NXT and Arn go back to WWE or Arn to go to NXT, I don't know. I don't know what the future plans hold or if it may be independents together to help his development that way. So, it would be interesting to see. But I know Cody has made comments about Arn in WWE and Cody is very, very pro Arn as am I."

"Arn is very knowledgeable and it was very beneficial for Cody, which Cody will adamantly say, in AEW and everything. And having that extra pair of eyes and ears that is in the know, and from a political aspect of things, I will not be shocked if WWE comes to an agreement to get Arn to come back in as a producer with Triple H there and with his son getting an NXT deal possibly. Don't be shocked if something comes up with here very soon with all of that." [43:53 - 45:05]

Arn Anderson comments on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Arn Anderson is someone that has always looked out for Cody Rhodes and he has now reacted to how the company has treated the latter ever since he became champion.

The former AEW star, who was Cody’s manager in AEW, was speaking on his ARN podcast when he shed light on how his former protege was paving his own path.

"I did not see it, but I saw clips of the aftermath. The fact that he was appreciated to that degree by his company, I mean, that's a guy that if you own a wrestling company, why would you want him a predominant player with your company? He looks the part. He's a gentleman. He's a professional. He's a tremendous talent. He loves the business. He has a lineage of second to none, with his brother and his father," he said.

If he does move to WWE, expect Cody Rhodes to quickly make moves to make him his manager, much like how Paul Heyman is to Roman Reigns.

