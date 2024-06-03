Cody Rhodes' former manager has message for him

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in the WWE ever since he returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. His former manager had a message for him.

Arn Anderson is the latest to comment on Cody's recent success in the WWE. Ever since Cody returned to WWE over two years ago, he has been treated like a huge star. He was placed in major storylines and his character was carefully built over the next two years. During this time, he won the Royal Rumble twice and even main evented WrestleMania for two consecutive years. All this culminated in him winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Arn Anderson, who was his manager in AEW, recently commented on The American Nightmare's success on his ARN podcast.

"I did not see it, but I saw clips of the aftermath. The fact that he was appreciated to that degree by his company, I mean, that's a guy that if you own a wrestling company, why would you want him a predominant player with your company? He looks the part. He's a gentleman. He's a professional. He's a tremendous talent. He loves the business. He has a lineage of second to none, with his brother and his father."

He continued:

"I mean, all these positive things, and he's a guy that if you need 40 minutes tonight, no question. 'Cody, you got 40 minutes in you?' Not a problem. Everybody can't do that and continue to keep the level that that you need to for a 40-45-minute match. They know what they got and they're glad to get him back, and you can tell that he's an all-around pro." [H/T - Fightful]

Ryback says that Randy Orton could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania next year

In order for Cody Rhodes to remain a credible champion, he will need some credible opponents and a good storyline to keep him relevant. Hence, why many people believe that Randy Orton could soon challenge Rhodes for the title to build on their storyline from the past.

Speaking on his Ryback TV podcast, The Big Guy suggested that Orton could win the Royal Rumble next year and then face the Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"It could be. Yeah! That one could be very big if they timed that perfectly. I agree. I think that, I think Randy-Cody is money when they are ready to get into that and they don't need to rush that at all ... If Cody holds the title to WrestleMania next year, it'd be interesting to see if they let Orton win the Royal Rumble and kind of let that be the trigger to all of that. We'll have to see how they go into it when they eventually do. But I think that's definitely on the go, that's definitely on their board of storylines for Cody," Ryback said. (1:25:50 - 1:26:30)

Given that Randy Orton was Cody Rhodes' mentor back in the day, this storyline could actually work if done right.

