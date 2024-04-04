Bully Ray questions AEW’s booking decision involving Mercedes Mone on Dynamite

Bully Ray has raised a serious question about Mercedes Mone's booking on AEW Dynamite. The WWE Hall of Famer is not afraid to speak his mind, and this is one of those moments.

Mercedes showed up on Dynamite and interrupted Willow Nightingale as she was giving an interview to Renee Paquette about her upcoming match against Julia Hart for the TBS Championship. She then said that regardless of who wins the match, she will be the number one contender.

Bully Ray did not take kindly to that announcement and tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the incident. He also sent a message asking how she could be booked to have a title match before even having a match first.

“Also, if Mercedes has not had a match yet, and the rankings matter, how is she in line for a championship match? Did I miss something? Or is it “because?” #AEWDynamite #BOAfterDark @BustedOpenRadio,” he tweeted.

He is not entirely wrong, given that Mercedes Mone has not wrestled in a single match since she signed up with AEW in March. It will be interesting to see if she responds to these claims.

