Bully Ray requests Tony Khan to protect top AEW star - "We saw it happen with Kamille"

A top AEW star recently signed with the company. Bully Ray has now urged Tony Khan to protect her booking.

Megan Bayne signed with AEW earlier this year. After a string of dominating performances against Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander, she found herself in contention for the AEW Women's World Championship. She competed for the title against Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty 2025. Despite another dominant performance, Storm retained her title with the rollup.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Megan Bayne for her impressive performances, claiming that she has the IT factor.

“O, M, G, Holy schnikes, Megan Bayne, VA, VA, voom, that woman is impressive… The camera absolutely loves her. That woman has the it factor… Megan Bayne just screams superstar.”

He further said that Megan should've destroyed Toni Storm after their match. He also wondered why physically imposing people get buried in AEW like Kamille. He urged Tony Khan to protect the Megasus.

“Megan Bayne should have killed Toni Storm after the match at Dynasty, and then she should have brought Tony’s that Luther guy in the ring and destroyed him too. Why is it that any person of size within AEW gets buried? We saw it happen with Kamille. And in some ways, I can see how Megan is even more impressive looking than Kamille. Her gear. Please. Tony protect Megan Bayne.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Bully Ray was upset with Tony Khan for an incident that took place at AEW Dynasty 2025

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. During the match, there were a number of interferences that took place. The conclusion to the match also featured an interference from The Young Bucks who cost Swerve the match. This ending to the show received a lot of backlash online. However, Bully Ray is upset with another incident from the same match.

During the bout, both wrestlers were able to brawl outside the ring without being counted out. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray lashed out at Tony Khan for not caring about these little things that add to the match.

"At the end of the day, the true root of the problem is Tony Khan," Ray said. "Tony Khan allows this to go on because he doesn't care. He does not care about the referees, because referees don't affect your Cagematch ratings, and referees your five-star match ratings. And referees don't affect your 'This is awesome!' chants. And that is what Tony Khan likes."

It will be interesting to see if Khan will properly handle Megan Bayne's booking.

