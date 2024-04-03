Bully Ray says he almost had an incident with major AEW star, calls him “very disrespectful” 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) has just shared an interesting story regarding an interaction he had with an AEW star. According to Bully, this experience helped him believe CM Punk's comments about the star. This would be Jack Perry.

Recently, The Straight Edge Superstar appeared on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and he went into detail about the events that transpired prior to his AEW departure. At All In, Perry and Punk reportedly got into a scuffle backstage, just right before the start of the main show, with Punk's match against Samoa Joe being the first match on the show.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that the entire issue was a 'Jack Perry' problem and he believed everything that CM Punk said about him. He then mentioned that a year ago, he had a situation involving the former FTW Champion. This was not a serious one, but at the time, he got the impression that Perry was disrespectful.

“This is not a Punk problem. This is a Jack Perry problem. This is a snot-nosed kid problem. This is a punk-a** kid problem. And I believe every single last word that Punk is saying about Jack Perry. Because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago. And there wasn't really an incident, because if there was an incident, Jack Perry wouldn't be around anymore. Jack Perry came off to me as a very disrespectful young wrestler." [0:01 - 0:42]

CM Punk clarifies how physical he got during scuffle at AEW All In

During the same appearance on MMA Hour, CM Punk went on record to talk in detail about everything that went down during his time with AEW, including the events that led to his AEW release.

He revealed how after Jack Perry's match during All In's Zero Hour pre-show, they confronted each other backstage, and he wanted to ask why Perry called him out on TV (the Cry Me a River incident). They then got into a scuffle after Perry continued to provoke him.

Punk then revealed that he did not end up punching somebody, but choked someone. Samoa Joe was reportedly there as a witness to all the events that went down.

"I didn't punch anyone. I just choked somebody. Samoa Joe was there," he said.

The events that transpired were ultimatley what led the Chicago native to want to leave the promotion, but seeing as his match was coming up the next that day, he had to suck it up and continue the show.

