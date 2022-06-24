"It could be a good way to help get some of those WWE fans" - Two-time Hall of Famer says 7-time tag champ could replace Bryan Danielson at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Bully Ray pondered over who should replace Bryan Danielson at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The WWE and IMPACT Hall of Famer finally picked former WWE star Cesaro as the perfect candidate.

Bryan Danielson opened AEW Dynamite this week with a disappointing update on his injury status. He confirmed that he would not be competing this weekend at Forbidden Door and next week at Blood & Guts. However, the former WWE star announced that he had chosen a surprise replacement to take his spot.

The mystery star's identity was the topic of discussion during the recent episode of the Busted Open podcast. The guests, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray, pondered whether it would be Cesaro or Johnny Gargano.

However, Ray ultimately picked the Swiss Superman Cesaro as the probable mystery opponent:

"I'm giving it [the spot] to Cesaro just because I've been a Cesaro guy for so long. But I think Sabre versus Gargano, just because of the size chemistry of working together, I think could be a hair better. I've been talking about this work-horse iron man champion for a while now, and I think Cesaro is the perfect guy to be an iron man-type champion. Either one of them I think the AEW fanbase will go crazy for, and I also think it could be a good way to help get some of those WWE fans." (4:45-5:40)

Bryan's replacement will face Zack Sabre Jr. at the Forbidden Door event before stepping inside Blood & Guts to face the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Cesaro has a history with three of the four members of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club

The 7-time tag champ would make an excellent addition to the faction of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal.

He shares a lengthy history with Bryan and Moxley, having matches with them during their tenures with WWE.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager



? William Regal on Claudio Castagnoli: "If I had any clout anywhere, as far as that much stuff, I would sacrifice some of the money from that roster to get rid of people, this may sound horrible... to get [Cesaro]. That is how much he would bring to any locker room." William Regal on Claudio Castagnoli: "If I had any clout anywhere, as far as that much stuff, I would sacrifice some of the money from that roster to get rid of people, this may sound horrible... to get [Cesaro]. That is how much he would bring to any locker room."🃏? https://t.co/vmfmedyfTY

William Regal, the group's manager, also had his final match with Cesaro back in 2013. Hence, it would make storyline sense for the Swiss Superstar to join their ranks.

Following his departure from WWE in February, Cesaro is yet to return to the squared circle. Perhaps the Forbidden Door will see the Swiss Superman back in action, ending the fans' wait.

