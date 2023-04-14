Bully Ray says controversial WWE veteran "better not f**k this opportunity up" after AEW return

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Jeff Hardy's return to Dynamite after his suspension due to a DUI arrest.

Jeff Hardy made his comeback on the latest episode of Dynamite by saving his brother, Matt Hardy, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy, who were being attacked by The Firm. This was Jeff's first appearance since his suspension in June last year following a Driving Under the Influence incident.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his concerns about Hardy's return and how important it is for him to make the most of this opportunity.

"Jeff better not f*** this opportunity up because Jeff's been given a lot of opportunities. This probably will be the final opportunity for him," Ray said.

Bully Ray also spoke about how there are few opportunities available for a slip-up in the pro wrestling industry today as compared to the past.

"Listen, the world of pro wrestling does not present nearly as much temptation these days as it did 20 years ago. So if Jeff were to have another slip-up, I would say that’s mostly on Jeff going out of his way to look for the slip-up as opposed to the slip-up just being around you at all times.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

After the incident, Tony Khan suspended Jeff Hardy until he completed his rehabilitation, which he has now successfully done.

AEW star Jeff Hardy won't be wrestling anytime soon after his return

Despite Jeff Hardy making his comeback on this week's Dynamite, it appears that he won't be wrestling anytime soon due to a recent surgery.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there are alternative plans for Jeff that won't involve him in action in the coming weeks. As Matt Hardy continues his feud with The Firm, Jeff's return could potentially help even the numbers against them.

The Firm currently consists of Big Bill, Ethan Page and Lee Moriarty, and are being managed by Stokely Hathaway. Matt Hardy recently betrayed Page to align himself with FTW Champion HOOK.

With Jeff Hardy's return to the ring still uncertain, it remains to be seen when fans will get to see Matt and Jeff team up once again in AEW.

