Bully Ray says he'd have liked to see top AEW star jump ship to WWE and learn from Randy Orton

Bully Ray recently expressed that he would’ve loved to see Randy Orton mentor a top AEW star in WWE. The All Elite name being discussed is Kenny Omega.

Omega is one of the top guys in Tony Khan’s promotions. Currently, he is out of action due to diverticulitis. He was supposed to be present at Worlds End last year but had to be pulled from the event after the discovery of his illness. Currently, there is no definite timeline for his return.

The 40-year-old star is already a phenomenon in the wrestling business, but WWE legend Bully Ray believes that The Best Bout Machine would've done better if he were in the Stamford-based promotion, learning from the best, Randy Orton.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray said:

"When it comes to being a worker, Randy Orton is considerably better than Kenny Omega. Now you gotta remember I said 'worker,'" Bully explained. "This is why I would've liked to see Kenny Omega come to the WWE one day, because can you imagine a guy with all the talent Kenny Omega has to come to the WWE and to learn real ring psychology from a Randy Orton." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray claimed Randy Orton was the greatest of all time

During the same Busted Open Radio episode, Bully Ray expressed that he believes Randy Orton is the best in the business.

He praised The Viper and claimed that no one inside the ring could match Orton's talents.

“When it comes to in the ring, when it comes to actual professional wrestling, the psychology, the registering, the selling, the story, Randy’s as perfect as it comes. There’s not many when…you know, it’s hard to compare wrestlers sometimes… With wrestling, it’s so much different. It’s very much a ‘Who’s the best?’ It’s very subjective. But I can tell you, as a wrestler who has seen just about everything, when the boys talk, Randy is top, top, top of the food chain," Bully stated.

Orton participated in the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match and was on the verge of grabbing the victory before Logan Paul interfered and cost him the big win.

All thanks to The Maverick, Drew McIntyre took advantage of the situation and eliminated The Apex Predator to win the bout.

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Let us know in the comments section below.