Attitude Era star says Randy Orton is the greatest of all time

A WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about why Randy Orton might arguably be the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. The said Hall of Famer is Bully Ray, who rarely shies away from expressing his honest views on the industry.

A performer of Orton's stature needs no introduction, as he has been one of the most recognizable names in wrestling over the past two decades. Though he played a heel for the better part of his career, The Viper is currently enjoying immense popularity as a beloved veteran who still has a lot left in the tank.

His performance in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match drew raves, as he came inches close to winning before Logan Paul played spoilsport, allowing Drew McIntyre to grab the victory. It's safe to assume WWE could be building to a marquee US Championship match between Logan and Randy Orton for WrestleMania 40.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained that though wrestling opinions are subjective, he believes Orton might be the best of all time.

When it comes to in the ring, when it comes to actual professional wrestling, the psychology, the registering, the selling, the story, Randy’s as perfect as it comes,” Bully said. “There’s not many when…you know, it’s hard to compare wrestlers sometimes, because, in baseball, you’ve got your stats. You’ve got your RBIs, you’ve got your home runs, you’ve got your strikeouts…you can compare apples to apples. With wrestling, it’s so much different. It’s very much a ‘Who’s the best?’ It’s very subjective. But I can tell you, as a wrestler who has seen just about everything, when the boys talk, Randy is top, top, top of the food chain." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Randy Orton once broke down in tears, fearing retirement

A few days back, in an interview with the New York Post, The Viper opened up about the time when doctors had told him that he might have to quit wrestling due to his spine issues.

Orton confessed that he broke down following the conversation and added that there was nothing wrong with men showing vulnerability.

“And based on my symptoms and how bad my lower spine was, based on the MRIs they were like, ‘You know what, you’ve had a great career. You got to start thinking about your life past wrestling and being there for your kids. This surgery isn’t the type of surgery you come back from and remain an athlete from.' I was in tears. I think it’s OK for grown men to f**king cry and I was a little baby. I was so sad that it was being taken away from me.”

Considering just how admired Randy Orton is, the day he finally calls it quits would be one of the most emotional nights in wrestling history.

