Randy Orton broke into tears fearing retirement

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently revealed his emotional reaction after he was informed about the possibility of hanging up his boots due to a serious injury.

In May 2022, The Apex Predator's constant back pain led him to leave the ring for almost eighteen months. Before his recovery break, Orton and the former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle also lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

After being on the sidelines for a year and a half, The Viper made his massive return at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames. Since then, he feuded with The Bloodline and also faced Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal-4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Royal Rumble.

During a phone interview with the New York Post, Randy Orton recalled a chilling moment. The 14-time World Champion was devastated when the doctors revealed the state of his spine could force him to potentially end his career. This news which an indelible mark on Orton:

“And based on my symptoms and how bad my lower spine was, based on the MRIs they were like, ‘You know what, you’ve had a great career. You got to start thinking about your life past wrestling and being there for your kids. This surgery isn’t the type of surgery you come back from and remain an athlete from,’” he said.

The Viper added:

“I was in tears. I think it’s OK for grown men to f**king cry and I was a little baby. I was so sad that it was being taken away from me.” [H/T: New York Post]

Randy Orton reveals his number one priority in WWE

The 14-time World Champion revealed his utmost priority in WWE after his return in November 2023.

Ahead of his 9th appearance in the Elimination Chamber match, Orton spoke about winning the contest in Perth, Australia, and potentially facing John Cena at WWE WrestleMania.

However, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former RK-Bro member stated that his number one priority is to never take any second he spends in the ring for granted irrespective of the above-mentioned goals.

"I’d love to win on Saturday and then win that championship another time. I’d love to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania. But those aren't my biggest goals. My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That’s my number-one priority," Randy Orton said.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats at the Optus Stadium to see if the 43-year-old WWE Superstar bags the opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Randy Orton crying after being told that he may have to retire due to his back injury?