Randy Orton reveals his number one priority in WWE, and it's not facing John Cena at WrestleMania

The 14-time World Champion Randy Orton recently revealed his top priority going forward in WWE, and surprisingly, it's not going head-to-head against John Cena at WrestleMania someday or winning a title.

The Apex Predator is set to make his overall ninth appearance in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday. Interestingly, Orton will create history by making the most appearances in the Devil's Playground, leaving current AEW star Chris Jericho behind.

The Viper returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 following an absence of eighteen months due to a back injury. During an episode of The Bump last year, Orton commented on his ideal dream match. The veteran stated that he would like to face John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, the former RK-Bro member was asked about his number one goal in WWE during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

While Orton aims to win the Chamber in Perth, Australia, the World Championship, and even face The Leader of Cenation, he wants to savor every second of this journey, never taking his wrestling life for granted above all.

"I’d love to win on Saturday and then win that championship another time," said Orton. "I’d love to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania. But those aren't my biggest goals. My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That’s my number-one priority," The Viper said. [H/T: SI.com]

Randy Orton breaks silence on allegations against Vince McMahon

During the same interview, the 43-year-old WWE Superstar gave his honest opinion on the disturbing graphic lawsuit that landed on Vince McMahon's desk.

Orton acknowledged that Mr. McMahon played a critical role in his career's success. However, The Viper voiced his dismay over the alleged wrongdoings within WWE.

"I’ve got to say this–I wouldn’t be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times. I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f**k, I’m reading this sh*t. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f***ing hurts my heart. It hurts my heart."

Only time will tell if Randy Orton gets a big win at the Elimination Chamber 2024 and possibly face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 if the latter star makes his return.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE