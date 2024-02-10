Randy Orton puts top AEW star behind after making history ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has now shared a message after he created history, leaving a top AEW star behind in making the most appearances inside the Elimination Chamber.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Viper went into one-on-one action against Sami Zayn to earn their spot in the 2024 Elimination Chamber. As announced by Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the winner of the contest will punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40 to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 14-time World Champion defeated Zayn and qualified for the traditional six-man steel chamber match in Perth, Australia. Since Orton is heading into the Elimination Chamber again, this year will be his ninth appearance.

The Apex Predator now stands at the top of the list, with the most appearances advancing into the Elimination Chamber. Randy Orton has surpassed current AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who has eight appearances inside the big steel structure overall.

WWE cameras caught The Viper in the Gorilla Position after he defeated Sami Zayn, and the 14-time World Champion sent a bold message ahead of the upcoming PLE.

"Looks like I am going to Australia, Perth to be exact. Elimination Chamber. #Chamber9," Orton said.

Check out the video by WWE below:

Former WWE star paid tribute to Randy Orton

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle and Orton were together known as Team RK-Bro. The duo were also two-time RAW Tag Team Champions before The Viper was injured.

The Original Bro was released from WWE before Randy Orton made his return at Survivor Series 2023. Matt Riddle recently showed off his wrestling moves and paid homage to Orton by hitting an RKO on Tommy Vendetta at a Combat 1 event in Michigan.

Check out the clip below:

The WWE Universe will be excited to see The Apex Predator's ninth appearance in the Elimination Chamber to potentially capture the World Championship for the fifteenth time at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What did you think of Randy Orton making history ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.