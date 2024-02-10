Released WWE Superstar hits Randy Orton's RKO at a recent show

Randy Orton's RKO is one of the best and most iconic finishers in WWE history. A former superstar recently used it at a show in Michigan.

Matt Riddle was one of several WWE Superstars released back in September. Riddle's last year in the company was marred by some issues, including failing the Wellness Policy for a second time and an incident at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

One of the highlights of Riddle's WWE career was being a part of RK-Bro with Orton. They won the RAW Tag Team Championships twice before The Viper was ruled out due to a back injury. Riddle was released two months before Orton made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Matt Riddle shared a video of him hitting an RKO on Tommy Vendetta in a Combat 1 event in Brighton, Michigan. Riddle won the Combat 1 World Championship after beating Vendetta and Krule in a Triple Threat match.

Here's the video of Riddle's RKO tribute to his former partner:

It was Matt Riddle's debut for Combat 1, and he's already set to defend his new championship on April 11 against Austin Aries. Riddle returned to the independent circuit following his release, but he also has a contract with Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Matt Riddle wants to finish the story with Randy Orton and Pete Dunne

Matt Riddle had no ill feelings toward WWE despite his release. Riddle is open to returning to the company under the right circumstances. He also revealed in an appearance on Signed By Superstars that he wants to finish his story with Randy Orton, as well as Pete Dunne:

"If I were to come back I'd really like to finish the story with Randy," Riddle said. "The other thing too even with the Pete Dunne it was unfortunate because COVID happened. I never got to finish the story with The BroserWeights." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Riddle's story with Orton was ended prematurely by his the latter's back injury, while the BroserWeights didn't get closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle back in WWE and feud with Randy Orton? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE