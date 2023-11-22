Matt Riddle reacts to the announcement of Randy Orton's return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has taken to social media to react to the announcement of Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series.

The two stars were part of a tag team known as RK-Bro, and they're former RAW Tag Team Champions. In The Viper's last match, he and The Original Bro lost the titles to The Usos, which resulted in Jimmy and Jey being crowned the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

After The Apex Predator was taken off TV, Riddle paid homage to him by using his moves in his matches, including the RKO. However, it's unlikely that the two stars will continue teaming up, as the former United States Champion is no longer with the company.

After WWE announced on RAW this week that Randy Orton will be the fifth member of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso's team at Survivor Series, Matt Riddle reacted to the announcement by sharing a fan's post on his Instagram story.

In the post, the person wrote that they want WWE to bring back Riddle so he and The Viper could reunite RK-Bro. The Original Bro reposting it makes it seem like he wants the same thing.

You can check out a screengrab of the post below:

Riddle confirmed his departure from WWE on September 22 via social media. His last match took place on the September 4 episode of RAW.

Randy Orton's comeback match in WWE will be a brutal one

The Viper has been off TV for over a year, and he'll finally return at Survivor Series this Saturday night. His first match back won't be a regular bout, and he won't take on just one opponent.

He'll compete inside WarGames, which will be a brutal match, as weapons will be legal and take place inside a steel cage.

Randy Orton will undoubtedly get a big pop when he enters Chicago for his highly anticipated return. One of his teammates is Jey Uso, and the last time he was on TV, he was attacked by the latter and the rest of The Bloodline. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out at Survivor Series.

Are you excited for Randy Orton's return? Sound off in the comments below!

