Backstage report sheds light on reason for Matt Riddle's sudden WWE release

Matt Riddle recently took to social media to announce that he is no longer working for WWE. A new report has emerged with details on his departure.

The Original Bro is not the only superstar that has parted ways with the global wrestling juggernaut this week, as multiple talents, including Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Shelton Benjamin, were also released from their contracts. Riddle joined WWE in 2018, and he achieved a lot of success during his time with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Matt Riddle was not present backstage in WWE recently, and he was never scheduled for last Monday's episode of RAW. The former United States Champion alleged in an Instagram post that he was sexually assaulted by airport security at JFK, which led to an internal investigation by the Port Authority.

Matt Riddle was removed from last week's episode of RAW and was taken off the road after making the alarming allegations, as per the report. Fightful Select noted that he had never planned for a return. The site was informed that he had not factored into immediate creative plans since then.

The report also mentions that Riddle was said to be in good spirits before his departure from the company, but a higher-up stated that he 'burned through too many chances' during his WWE tenure.

Matt Riddle was part of a tag team with Drew McIntyre on RAW before his WWE release

The Original Bro was paired with The Scottish Warrior on the red brand, and they competed in several tag team matches. Now that Matt Riddle is no longer with WWE, it means that they won't be teaming up on television anymore.

It also implies that Drew McIntyre could return to singles action, or he could get a new tag partner. He is currently involved in an angle with Jey Uso on the red brand and even teased turning heel after he defeated the latter this past Monday night. It would be interesting to see what plans McIntyre has in his arsenal.

